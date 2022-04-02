wrestling / News
Mandy Rose Retains Title at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver (Pics, Video)
– While her Toxic Attraction teammates lost their belts earlier in the night, Mandy Rose managed to keep hold of WWE NXT Women’s Championship at today’s NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 event. Rose won a Fatal 4-Way match to retain her title that also included Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray, and Cora Jade.
Additionally, Mandy Rose debuted her new NXT Women’s Championship belt for today’s title defense, which you can see below.
You can view some clips and images from the title match at today’s event below. Also, you can follow along with our live coverage of WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 here.
🤘🤘🤘#StandAndDeliver @CoraJadeWWE @devotionskateco pic.twitter.com/q9YIwM7Hil
— Stand & Deliver is LIVE on Peacock! (@WWENXT) April 2, 2022
Mandy's division! #StandAndDeliver @WWE_MandyRose pic.twitter.com/KGQV6GBrvw
— Stand & Deliver is LIVE on Peacock! (@WWENXT) April 2, 2022
NEW TITLE ALERT#WWENXT #StandAndDeliver @WWE_MandyRose pic.twitter.com/d0sxtSO5ec
— Stand & Deliver is LIVE on Peacock! (@WWENXT) April 2, 2022
Genius of the Sky!#StandAndDeliver @shirai_io pic.twitter.com/ky5HvHak3j
— Stand & Deliver is LIVE on Peacock! (@WWENXT) April 2, 2022
🤯#StandAndDeliver #NXTWomensTitle @CoraJadeWWE @Kay_Lee_Ray pic.twitter.com/jbFyMhS3Q4
— Stand & Deliver is LIVE on Peacock! (@WWENXT) April 2, 2022
UNBELIEVABLE! #StandAndDeliver @shirai_io @WWE_MandyRose pic.twitter.com/lFc9konSUj
— Stand & Deliver is LIVE on Peacock! (@WWENXT) April 2, 2022
Bodies are flying in a wild #NXTWomensTitle Fatal 4-Way Match!#StandAndDeliver @WWE_MandyRose @CoraJadeWWE @shirai_io @Kay_Lee_Ray pic.twitter.com/Ssoezpmm2b
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2022
#AndStill THE Attraction!#StandAndDeliver @WWE_MandyRose pic.twitter.com/GfLrVAKTeg
— Stand & Deliver is LIVE on Peacock! (@WWENXT) April 2, 2022
