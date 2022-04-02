Mandy Rose Retains Title at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver (Pics, Video)

– While her Toxic Attraction teammates lost their belts earlier in the night, Mandy Rose managed to keep hold of WWE NXT Women’s Championship at today’s NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 event. Rose won a Fatal 4-Way match to retain her title that also included Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray, and Cora Jade.

Additionally, Mandy Rose debuted her new NXT Women’s Championship belt for today’s title defense, which you can see below.

You can view some clips and images from the title match at today’s event below. Also, you can follow along with our live coverage of WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 here.