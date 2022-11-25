Mandy Rose Thinks It’s Time For a Main Roster Return, If She Knew How Long She’d Hold NXT Women’s Title

Mandy Rose has been atop the NXT women’s division as champion for over a year, and she recently weighed in on a possible return to Raw and Smackdown. Rose appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and talked about her run as champion, wanting to bring Toxic Attraction to the main roster and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On if she knew how long she’d be holding the title: “You know, I didn’t know exactly when I first won. But then when I started kinda getting in the groove, and with this whole character change and stuff, I felt like, ‘You know, I think this is gonna be a good run and a long run. Because I think we’re really gonna make it mean something.’

“I think it’s a good story, me coming back here and kind of even helping some of the younger girls. Even the whole transition of NXT, you know, NXT 2.0. There’s so many young people and young, great talent that is just up and coming. So I feel like it made the most sense. And now, I mean, over a year now — I didn’t know it’d be this long. But hey, I ain’t complaining! [laughs]”

On a return to the main roster: “So I think about this a lot. Because I’m at a point now where it’s like, ‘Okay, who else can I beat in NXT?’ I totally don’t mind remaining the champ for a long time. But you know, I think it’s time. I think I want Gigi and Jacy to be able to experience the main roster. I think being up on Raw or Smackdown — I want to get back up there because I’m a whole different person now, I feel like. Whether or not from the outside looking in it looks like that, I just feel — I’m just so much more respected now, and that has a lot to do with it.

“I’m like — not that I was scared to like say anything but I just feel like I’ve earned the respect over the last 386 days; whatever it’s been. Even longer, even before I won the title. But I’ve earned that respect, I know I belong. So I think I have another good run on Raw or Smackdown that I want to prove to people. And I’ve already proven, but I want to showcase myself with my girls, Toxic Attraction. I think that’s going to be really cool. We’ve shown so much over the last year and we like run NXT, and I think it’s time.”

