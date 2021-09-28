Mandy Rose On What Led To Switch From WWE Raw To NXT, Making Decision To Switch Her Hair Color

In a recent interview with Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN, Mandy Rose discussed what led to her switch from WWE Raw to NXT, making the decision to switch her hair color, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Mandy Rose on what led to the decision for her to go from Raw to NXT: “Sometimes switching it up is always good. NXT needed a woman like me. Like I said in my promo last week, they needed a mainstream superstar to be able to help some of the women evolve. I don’t have the most experience in wrestling compared to some of the women and a lot of the women in all of WWE. But when it comes to mainstream qualities, I have a lot of those. So I feel like why not come and help some of these women, whether it’s anything related to WWE, or whether it’s the way they dress, the way they look, the way they present themselves, the way they are perceived, the way they speak in interviews, and the list goes on and on. It’s rebranding my character a little bit. I always think it’s great to evolve. I think change is always good as well. So I wanted to switch things up a little bit. So I’m having a lot of fun in NXT. It’s been a great experience so far. I have a little bit more creative say as well, which is really cool. The whole new brand of NXT 2.0 and Mandy 2.0, it’s all coincides. It’s just the beginning.”

On having newfound confidence in NXT: “Definitely. Sometimes we evolve in different ways. But sometimes finding new avenues and new ways to present yourself is because I’ve always been known as the “Golden Goddess and God’s Greatest Creation”, and if you think about it, those names are based off of my looks. That’s fine. I get it. Coming off Tough Enough, it was all about my looks, but I don’t want it to just always be about my looks. I’m tired of that. I’m tired of everyone saying she’s just a hot blonde. She’s just this and that. I want people to recognize and respect the work I’ve put in inside and outside the ring. I want it to be made clearer to people and let them show them that, and it sounds kind of silly because it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s just a hair color change,’ which I’m still beautiful, and I still look hot. I’m not going to lie. I’m actually loving the dark hair, and I think I even look hotter.”

On making the decision to switch her hair color: “A little bit of both. I love switching it up. I laugh because the last couple of years, I went from blonde, long hair to short. I got my hair cut on national television by my former best friend and former tag team partner (Sonya Deville). Then I went back and kept it blonde and then now brunette, so I feel like I’ve had a lot of changes with hair. I’m going to keep it this way for a little while. It was definitely my decision. I had the idea to do that. I wanted to switch it up with my character. I wanted to become a little edgier. I thought it made a lot of sense with my group Toxic Attraction, kind of swaying the fans to think that first they probably thought I was going to try to make the girls more like me, but I think they rubbed off on me a little bit. I always say the most successful people in life are always listening, always learning, are always trying to change, so it doesn’t matter who you are. If Gigi and JC rubbed off a little bit on me on their edginess and I wanted to become a little edgier, I thought why not and just have a more aggressive side to me and instead be focused on the gloating and be like, ‘It’s all about Mandy Rose and “The Golden Goddess,” and I’m still hot’.”