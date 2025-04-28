Maple Leaf Pro Signs Legends Deals To Honor Bruiser Brody, Bulldog Brower and Dave McKigney

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has announced that it has signed legends deals to honor Bruiser Brody, Bulldog Brower, and ‘The Canadian Wildman’ Dave McKigney. All three men are being honored posthumously and the deals were signed with their families. This will include limited edition merchandise for the men under the brand ‘Maple Leaf Legends’, which will debut on May 10, the same date as Northern Rising.

Toronto, ON (April 28, 2025) – MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (MLP) is proud to announce the signing of Legends contracts with the families of three iconic figures in professional wrestling history: Bruiser Brody, Bulldog Brower, and ‘The Canadian Wildman’ Dave McKigney.

These agreements will ensure that the legacies of these legendary performers are preserved and celebrated through future MAPLE LEAF PRO events, merchandise, and digital content. This initiative is part of MLP’s ongoing mission to honour the pioneers who helped shape Canadian wrestling and its deep-rooted connection to fans around the world.

Bruiser Brody, a larger-than-life brawler known for his intense style and unrelenting energy, thrilled fans across North America and Japan. Though his time in Canada was brief, his appearances in Toronto’s historic Maple Leaf Gardens left a lasting impression.

Bulldog Brower, a feared and ferocious competitor, was a staple of the Canadian wrestling scene for decades. His wild antics and raw power made him one of the most recognizable and controversial figures in the history of the sport.

Dave McKigney, better known as ‘The Canadian Wildman’ or ‘The Bearman’, was not only a beloved in-ring performer but also a promoter who brought wrestling to countless small towns across Ontario. His passion for the business and dedication to entertaining fans from all walks of life cemented his place as a true Canadian wrestling legend. The licensing agreement with the McKigney family also includes the rights to Terrible Ted the Wrestling Bear – McKigney’s longtime companion and one of the most unforgettable attractions in wrestling history.

“Our goal at MAPLE LEAF PRO is to pay respect to the rich history of professional wrestling in Canada,” said MLP President Scott D’Amore. “These Legends deals are a way for us to shine a light on the trailblazers who paved the way for today’s stars and ensure their stories continue to inspire new generations.”

As part of this tribute, MAPLE LEAF PRO is preparing to release limited edition merchandise honouring each legend, including a classic-style t-shirt and collector’s edition trading cards.

The first items in the MAPLE LEAF LEGENDS line will debut in conjunction with NORTHERN RISING on May 10 in Toronto, with additional releases throughout the year.

About MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling

MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling is the revival of the iconic Maple Leaf Wrestling brand, a

cornerstone of professional wrestling for almost a century. Under the leadership of renowned

promoter Scott D’Amore, MLP honor’s the legacy of legendary wrestlers like Lou Thesz, Bruno

Sammartino and Ric Flair while featuring modern-day stars from WWE, New Japan, TNA, AEW

and beyond.

Based in Ontario, Canada, MAPLE LEAF PRO builds on a legacy of greatness to shape the

future of professional wrestling.

For more information, visit mlpwrestling.com and follow us on social media.

YouTube: youtube.com/MAPLELEAFPROWrestling

Facebook: facebook.com/MAPLELEAFPROWrestling

Instagram: @MAPLELEAFPROWrestling

Website: mlpwrestling.com