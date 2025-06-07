Mara Sadè Discusses Potential Opportunites in TNA or AEW

– During a recent virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, former WWE NXT Superstar Mara Sadè (aka Jakara Jackson) discussed potentially pursuing opportunities in TNA Wrestling or AEW after her recent WWE NXT exit. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mara Sade on her experiences in TNA: “It’s not (sitting in catering is something I don’t want to do). I have very big aspirations. I want to hold gold, I want to tell stories, I want to entertain, I wanna be in front of the camera. I want to be showing the world who Mara Sadè is like you said and the beauty of right now for me to be honest is the fact there are so many promotions too and options, you know what I’m saying? Versus before when there weren’t, which would make the grind even more tedious.”

On potentially joining AEW or TNA: “But, I feel like there’s so many great options. AEW, if I were to have a story. But I do believe I gotta build to that. I need to show people what I’m about… TNA is awesome too because so many greats have come from there. Naomi, Chelsea (Green), Michin, all of them.”

Her thoughts on TNA’s women’s division: And I love that and I respect that so much (TNA keys in on their women’s division), and I had a good experience, pretty good experience at TNA, for the most part. When Gail Kim was there, she made me feel so welcomed. Jazz, so great. Jazz, oh my God, meeting her was also a blessing because she’s one of those greats… There’s so many great promotions that I — shoot, you know, whichever I fall into, I’m about to kill it.”