Mara Sadè Signs With TNA, Appears On Impact

July 24, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mara Sade TNA Impact 7-24-25 Image Credit; TNA

Mara Sadè, the former Jakara Jackson, is officially a TNA Knockout and appeared on this week’s Impact. Thursday night’s episode saw the former NXT star appear as The IInspiration’s tag team partner in their match against the Elegance Brand. The babyfaces picked up the win.

TNA confirmed in an announcement that Sade has signed with the company. The announcement notes:

Sadè, from Duke City, New Mexico, has been wrestling professionally for four years – and also brings experience in track & field, basketball, volleyball and even bowling.

“I am highly goal-oriented and will run over anyone to achieve my goals, and that is: GOAL’D,” Sadè said.

Sadè’s favorite former pro wrestlers are Jacqueline Moore and Jazz.

She is highly artistic and enjoys painting. “Anything I touch turns to GOAL’D,” she said.

Sadè brings tag team experience to TNA, but is now blazing the singles path, “and I will accomplish anything and everything I want in TNA … because I check all the boxes,” she said.

article topics :

Mara Sadè, TNA Impact, Jeremy Thomas

