Maria Kanellis Says Her Opinion of WWE Has ‘Transformed’, Currently Focused on Family

In posts on Twitter, Maria Kanellis answered questions from fans and said that her opinion of WWE has changed in recent years. As previously reported, Kanellis is now a free agent after her AEW deal expired.

When asked if she’d go to WWE if her husband, Mike Bennett, went, she said: “I love everything they are doing. From marketing to booking. It’s a professionalism that has completely transformed my opinion of @WWE.”

Another fan asked about returning to wrestling. She replied: “I am focused on my family. I’m happy doing a few signings, photo shoots, building @thewildstems, writing my book, and going back to school. That’s enough unless the right opportunity comes up. I’m not forcing anything nor do I want it. I could have died last year. This year is about reflection and spiritual growth. Not proving to people I don’t know that “I’ve still got it.” .So many people are getting angry on here about things that don’t affect them at all. I will Let Them and say this. Perspective is everything. Last year gave me perspective. If it doesn’t serve me, I don’t want it.”

