– During a recent edition of Adult Conversations, former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis discussed Michelle McCool being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. Kanellis praised McCool as a talent and explained why she deserves her flowers and recognition, noting how hard McCool worked during her career. Below are some highlights Fightful):

Maria Kanellis on Michelle McCool: “I always talk about this match that I had with Michelle McCool. To me, it was super important because I wasn’t having all these title matches, and someone came up and said it was their favorite match that I was ever in. I thought to myself, ‘Yeah, that was really so much fun.’ She deserves her flowers because she worked so very hard. She worked harder than anybody to get it right, to get the wrestling right.”

On McCool deserving recognition: “I would go with her before the house shows, and we would get there early so that we could get it right. Now, Michelle McCool is going into the Hall of Fame, and she fought for the women to get more time, she fought to be able to do bigger moves, she fought for more exposure, she fought, and I’m just so incredibly blessed that I had such good people to work with.”

McCool will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025. The induction ceremony is scheduled for Friday, April 18 at the the BleauLive Theater in Fontainebleau Las Vegas.