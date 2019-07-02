wrestling / News
Maria & Mike Kanellis Make Surprise Appearance on Raw, Maria Says She’s Pregnant & Turns On Mike (Pics, Video)
– Maria and Mike Kanellis made an attention-getting appearance on Raw, facing off with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a mixed tag match. The two, who have been on 205 Live as of late, appeared during Lynch and Rollins’ backstage interview with Charly Caruso and ran down the Universal and Raw Women’s Champion and saying that they are the first couple of WWE. This set up a tag team match, during which Maria referred to Mike as her “bitch.”
The match was short-lived, as when Lynch tagged in Maria ran out of the ring and verbally tore Mike down for not taking care of Rollins. When Lynch went to hit her, she said she was pregnant. Mike asked how that couple be, at which point Maria said she doesn’t know because she doesn’t think he’s man enough to do it. Lynch then put Mike in the Dis-Arm-Her and made him tap out. Afterward, Maria got in the ring and said Lynch was the only “Man” here tonight, and “maybe next time, I’ll ask Becky to impregnate me.”
The Kanellis’ signed a new WWE deal in mid-June, despite the couple complaining on several occasions about how WWE doesn’t care about 205 Live. Whether this is a permanent move to Raw for either Mike or Maria is not yet clear, nor whether this new direction is part of their reason for re-upping. Paul Heyman’s influence has been felt all over Raw tonight, with more adult language (such as “bitch”) and the opening angle with Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley being stretchered out after going through the stage LED board.
