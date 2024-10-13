Mariah May Says She’s ‘Bored’ When Asked Who She’ll Face Next After AEW WrestleDream

Mariah May retained the AEW Women’s Title after defeating Willow Nightingale with the Storm Zero at AEW WrestleDream. After the show, May spoke during the post-show press conference. She said she’s “bored” with the lack of competition when asked who she may face next by Nick from Bodyslam.

“I line them up, I’m ready to shoot them down,” she said. “I’ve really beaten everybody. Britt Baker went out and got strep throat so she didn’t have to wrestle me. Schiavone, who should I wrestle? I’m bored.”

