Mariah May Celebration Set For AEW Dynamite
Mariah May will celebrate her championship win on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that May, who won the AEW Women’s World Title from Toni Storm at All In, will have a celebration segment on tomorrow’s episode.
The updated card for the show, which airs live on TBS, is:
* Ricochet vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Jamie Hayter vs. Harley Cameron
* Chris Jericho, Big Bill, Bryan Keith, & Roderick Strong vs. Orange Cassidy, HOOK, Mark Briscoe, & Kyle O’Reilly
* Bryan Danielson addresses his future
* Mariah May championship celebration
TOMORROW, Wed 8/28
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
Champaign, IL
8pm ET/ 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork
The newly crowned #AEW Women's World Champion @MariahMayx will hold a Championship Celebration LIVE on AEW Dynamite!
TOMORROW NIGHT at
8pm ET / 7pm CT on TBS! pic.twitter.com/6iWOk5TH86
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 27, 2024