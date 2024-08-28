Mariah May Celebration Set For AEW Dynamite

Mariah May will celebrate her championship win on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that May, who won the AEW Women’s World Title from Toni Storm at All In, will have a celebration segment on tomorrow’s episode.

The updated card for the show, which airs live on TBS, is:

* Ricochet vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Jamie Hayter vs. Harley Cameron

* Chris Jericho, Big Bill, Bryan Keith, & Roderick Strong vs. Orange Cassidy, HOOK, Mark Briscoe, & Kyle O’Reilly

* Bryan Danielson addresses his future

* Mariah May championship celebration