Mariah May’s Glamour Debut & MJF Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

The new Mariah May and MJF are both set for segments on next week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Rampage that we will see the debut of “The Glamour” Mariah May on Wednesday’s show. In addition, MJF will had a promo segment following his AEW International Championship win on this week’s show.

The updated card for next week’s episode, which airs live on TBS, is:

* Blood & Guts: Swerve Strickland, Mark Briscoe, Darby Allin & The Acclaimed vs. The Elite & Hangman Page

* FTW Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Minoru Suzuki

* The debut of “The Glamour” Mariah May

* We’ll hear from MJF