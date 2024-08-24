Mariah May Says Returning to UK For AEW All In Has Been ‘Amazing,’ Talks Signing WIth AEW

Mariah May made her return to the UK this week to challenge for the AEW Women’s World Championship at All In, and she weighed in on the return in a new interview. May will battle Toni Storm for the title at Sunday’s PPV, and she spoke with fightful’s Shirleigh ahead of the PPV. You can see some highlights below:

On returning to the UK for All In: “It’s been amazing. It’s always good when you get to leave this country, but no, it’s really cool to be back here, and we had a show in Cardiff, and I used to wrestle in Wales a lot on the indies, which was horrendous. So just to be back there and to be a part of AEW and to be a part of the most-talked about story in wrestling right now is just an incredible experience. I love living in America, I got a real nice little house in Florida with a pool, as I should. I’m gonna be out there with both belts, maybe no bikini.”

On signing with AEW because of this storyline: “Yeah, so the reason I chose to come to AEW was, this storyline was pitched to me. At the time, I was in STARDOM in Japan. Honestly, I kind of started again when I moved to Japan. I started from square one, I went to the dojo and trained all the time, we did so many shows. I was like, I’m a rookie again and I just want to learn. I was really deep into my training in Japan, and they called me, and I wasn’t quite ready to leave Japan because I still wanted to learn and there were still a lot of personal goals I had there, but I spoke directly with Tony Khan, and he told me about this story, and I love storylines.

“When you’re a kid growing up, you attach yourself to stories. My favorite wrestler was Mickie James, so I love the story, and she’s all about that, she had such a strong character, and it was like when he described the storyline to me and the potential of it, I was like, okay, I’m not just being signed because she’s a little bit hot right now or she has a bit of attention. It’s like, no, we want to sign you, we have a long-term plan for you, and so that’s why I said yes. That’s why I chose to come here. A lot of people say AEW doesn’t tell stories, and it’s like, this is probably the greatest story in wrestling.”