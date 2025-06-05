Various News: Mariah May Signs With Paradigm Talent Agency, TNA 2017 Marathon

– Fresh off her WWE arrival, Mariah May has signed with Paradigm Talent Agency. Deadline reports that May, who made her WWE debut on this week’s NXT, has signed with the agency for representation.

The site reports that May will expand upon her career in scripted and unscripted film and TV, with the agency focusing on branding. Paradigm said in a press release about May:

“She brings a rare combination of in-ring credibility, screen presence, and crossover appeal. With growing influence across fashion, digital platforms, and television, she is uniquely positioned for expansion into scripted and unscripted entertainment.”

= TNA has released a six-hour marathon of 2017 Impact episodes, as you can see below: