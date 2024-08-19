Marigold Results 08.19.24: Giulia Says Goodbye To Japan

Marigold held an event this morning at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, with Giulia saying goodbye to Japan after her match. She is now expected to go to WWE as part of the NXT brand. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Yuuki Minami def. Komomo Minami

* Seri Yamaoka introduced herself. She will debut at First Dream on January 3.

* Misa Matsui def. Natsumi Showzuki and Nao Ishikawa

* Utami Hayashishita, MIRAI, Victoria Yuzuki & Kizuna Tanaka vs. Bozilla, Myla Grace, Zayda Steel & CHIAKI ended in a draw

* Sareee & Arisa Nakajima def. Nanae Takahashi & Chika Goto

* United National Championship: Miku Aono (c) def. Kouki Amarei

* Giulia def. Mai Sakurai

Giulia just got streamers for her Farewell show today! Thank you Giulia 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/BjfOa4gbPv — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) August 19, 2024

An emotional Giulia listening to the crowd chant her name at her Farewell Show today 🥹 pic.twitter.com/oFfhBU7qHG — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) August 19, 2024