Marigold Summer Destiny 2024 Results: Sareee Beats Giulia, IYO SKY Wins

July 13, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Marigold Summer Destiny - Iyo Sky vs Utami Hayashita Image Credit: Marigold

Marigold held its event Summer Destiny 2024 earlier today at Ryogoku Sumo Hall, airing on WRESTLE UNIVERSE. It featured WWE talent IYO SKY, as well as the recently-signed Giulia. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Rea Seto def. Komomo Minami
* tWin toWer (Kouki Amarei & Chika Goto) vs. Victoria Yuzuki & Kizuna Tanaka ended in a 10-minute time-limit draw
* Marigold announced the Dream Star Grand Prix, a round robin tournament that runs from August 31 to September 28
* Michiko Omukai announced that her daughter Shinno Omukai has officially joined the Marigold roster
* CHIAKI & Nagisa Nozaki def. Myla Grace & Zayda Steel
* Superfly Championship: Natsumi Showzuki def. Misa Matsui to become the inaugural champion.
* Shinobu Kandori, Takako Inoue & NORI def. Nanae Takahashi, Nao Ishikawa & Mai Sakurai
* United National Championship Finalist: Miku Aono def. MIRAI
* United National Championship: Miku Aono def. Bozilla to become the inaugural champion.
* IYO SKY def. Utami Hayashishita
* Marigold World Championship: Sareee def. Giulia to become the inaugural champion.

