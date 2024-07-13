Marigold Summer Destiny 2024 Results: Sareee Beats Giulia, IYO SKY Wins

Marigold held its event Summer Destiny 2024 earlier today at Ryogoku Sumo Hall, airing on WRESTLE UNIVERSE. It featured WWE talent IYO SKY, as well as the recently-signed Giulia. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Rea Seto def. Komomo Minami

* tWin toWer (Kouki Amarei & Chika Goto) vs. Victoria Yuzuki & Kizuna Tanaka ended in a 10-minute time-limit draw

* Marigold announced the Dream Star Grand Prix, a round robin tournament that runs from August 31 to September 28

* Michiko Omukai announced that her daughter Shinno Omukai has officially joined the Marigold roster

* CHIAKI & Nagisa Nozaki def. Myla Grace & Zayda Steel

* Superfly Championship: Natsumi Showzuki def. Misa Matsui to become the inaugural champion.

* Shinobu Kandori, Takako Inoue & NORI def. Nanae Takahashi, Nao Ishikawa & Mai Sakurai

* United National Championship Finalist: Miku Aono def. MIRAI

* United National Championship: Miku Aono def. Bozilla to become the inaugural champion.

* IYO SKY def. Utami Hayashishita

* Marigold World Championship: Sareee def. Giulia to become the inaugural champion.

SAREEE IS THE INAUGURAL MARIGOLD WORLD CHAMPION!#pw_mg pic.twitter.com/pvFTFTKKeP — Scott E. Wrestling (@ScottEWrestling) July 13, 2024