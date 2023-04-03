wrestling / News

Mark Briscoe Congratulates Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens On Wrestlemania Win

April 3, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WrestleMania 39 Sami Zayn Kevin Owens Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn became the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions at Wrestlemania, beating The Usos. This also ended the former champions’ historic 622-day reign. In a post on Twitter, Mark Briscoe congratulated the pair on their victory.

He wrote: “Was on the red eye last [email protected] @FightOwensFight just watched the match..tag team action at its finest!! Congrats my brothers LOVE YALL @WWEUsos …can’t wait to do it on the other side! #RESPECT

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WrestleMania, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading