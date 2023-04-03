Mark Briscoe Congratulates Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens On Wrestlemania Win

As previously reported, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn became the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions at Wrestlemania, beating The Usos. This also ended the former champions’ historic 622-day reign. In a post on Twitter, Mark Briscoe congratulated the pair on their victory.

He wrote: “Was on the red eye last [email protected] @FightOwensFight just watched the match..tag team action at its finest!! Congrats my brothers LOVE YALL @WWEUsos …can’t wait to do it on the other side! #RESPECT”