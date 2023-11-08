Mark Briscoe Says He’s ‘Feeling Great’ After Knee Surgery

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Mark Briscoe spoke about returning to AEW after five months away, noting that he feels great after recovering from knee surgery. He said the injury was something he’d been dealing with 2018. An MRI revealed it was a torn MCL, torn PCL, and torn meniscus. Here are highlights:

On traveling without his brother: “At first I didn’t think about it. Then 45 minutes into the drive, I’d be balling. I’m getting used to it. It’s like our new normal. But when something catches me off guard, that’s when it hits me.”

On when he realized his knee was hurt: “I was changing one of our baby’s diapers, and that knee went out on me. The pain was so sharp, it dropped me. This has been ongoing since 2018. Me and my brother were going over for the CMLL Grand Prix. We’d gone over the previous year, and this was the second year in a row we were going. Before we left, I remember a match against Jay Lethal, it may have been a six-man, and I tweaked it. I didn’t make it to the CMLL Grand Prix, but I was back within about a month–I got a cortisone and a knee brace, and I kept rolling. This June, I had the Concession Stand Match with Jarrett, and it was about the time they announced it was me vs. Claudio at the summer pay-per-view. I get home, had the sharp pain when I was changing the diaper, and then that started happening multiple times a day and my knee kept locking up.”

On getting surgery and how he feels now: “I apologized to Tony Khan, but he wasn’t mad. Tony hooked me up with the Jaguars’ team doctor. I had arthroscopic knee surgery to clean it up, and that’s when they found a floating piece of cartilage that was causing the problem. Now I’m feeling great. I’m excited to get back in that ring. I’ve been waiting to scratch this itch ever since I went out with the knee. I’ve been waiting, and I don’t particularly handle all that free time too well. Next thing you know, my wife is pregnant.”