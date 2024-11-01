Mark Briscoe Says He & Jay Fell In Love With Wrestling Through ECW

Mark Briscoe credits ECW for inspiring his and his late brother Jay’s love of pro wrestling. Mark spoke with the Battleground Podcast and talked about hos discovering ECW made the future wrestling stars become enamored with the business. You can see highlights from the conversation below, per Wrestling Inc:

On falling in love with wrestling: “The first time that we ever took a glimpse at the original ECW… that’s when we fell in love with professional wrestling. That’s when it was like, ‘Alright, we now know what we are destined to do on the planet Earth.’ And go out there and get down like these wild dudes in this bingo hall in South Philly, Pennsylvania, man. That’s what we’ve been doing our whole career. That’s what we’ve been focused on: the violence.”

On his rivalry with Chris Jericho not being done: “Jericho, you’re a wonderful sports entertainer. You also a good professional wrestler. But you can’t get down the way that Dem Boys can get down.”