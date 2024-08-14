wrestling / News

Mark Briscoe vs. Johnny TV Title Match, More Set for This Week’s ROH TV

August 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH TV 8-15-24 Mark Briscoe vs Johnny TV Image Credit: ROH

– Ring of Honor (ROH) announced several new matchups for this week’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. Mark Briscoe defends his World Title against Johnny TV. Tomorrow’s show debuts tomorrow on HonorClub. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH World Championship Match: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Johnny TV
* Viva Van vs. Harley Cameron
* Ariya Daivari vs. Katsuyori Shibata
* Blake Christian vs. Lio Rush

