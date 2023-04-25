Mark Henry & Bully Ray Say That CM Punk Attending Raw Is An “Absolutely Nothing” Event

On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, hosts Mark Henry and Bully Ray explained the significance (or lack thereof) regarding CM Punk’s backstage visit to WWE Raw (per Wrestling Inc). According to both men, industry professionals and their peers frequently visit backstage at shows as a matter of course. You can find some highlights from the episode and listen to the complete podcast below.

Henry on why the Punk incident became suddenly noteworthy when other similar visits aren’t publicized: “Why Punk? Because he’s polarizing. Because it will make big news. Punk has friends at WWE that’s like brothers to him… No problems, no stress. It happens all the time. Now was he wanted there? Obviously not.”

Ray on the manufactured drama about the visit: “I could give a damn less what CM Punk was doing at ‘Monday Night Raw.’ It is absolutely nothing but social media wanting to turn it into this big, big thing.”