Mark Henry Picks Cody Rhodes For His WrestleMania 39 Winner

In a recent appearance with the Attitude Era Podcast, Hall of Famer Mark Henry provided his prediction for which headliner will walk away triumphant from WrestleMania 39 (per Wrestling Inc). Henry stated the stakes for Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are fundamentally different, and thinks that Rhodes will come away the victor if he keeps that in mind. You can read a highlight from Henry and watch the full interview below.

On the scope of the match and how Rhodes needs to view it: “I think Cody is going to pull it off. And as a fan of pro wrestling, I always think, who’s got the most to lose? Roman has been champion for a thousand days. If he loses, does that diminish him? No. If Cody loses, he goes from being at the top back to the middle, and all the people are in front of him. He’s got something to lose. I hope he goes into the match, like, ‘Man, I’ve got something to lose.’ And if he does that, I think he’ll come out on top.”