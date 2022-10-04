Mark Henry Thinks Dwight Howard Would Be A Good Addition To The Industry

In his recent appearance on Bovada, Mark Henry shared his perspective about the NBA’s Dwight Howard joining the wrestling industry and what he could contribute (via Wrestling Inc). The Los Angeles Lakers player made a surprise showing during tryouts for WWE in Nashville, TN this July. You can read a few highlights from Henry and watch the complete interview below.

On if he thinks Howard would be good for wrestling: “I would like to see him be involved in the business, period. Anytime you’re a big name, notoriety-type person and you come into pro wrestling, you add strength to our industry.”

On having established athletes joining as roster talent: “[This is the equivalent of] telling people that our sport is meaningful — and that means the world to me.”

On other basketball veterans’ time in the industry: “[They did] really, really well, and if they would have dedicated their lives to it, they would have been great.”