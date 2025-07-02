– On a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry evaluated the storyline for Randy Orton coming out of WWE Night of Champions Riyadh 2025. At the premium live event, Orton lost to Cody Rhodes in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mark Henry on the Randy Orton storyline coming out of Night of Champions: “We were all on CM Punk, and you [Dave LaGreca] were like, ‘Randy Orton is right there at the door knocking,’ and I really would like to see Randy get the opportunity to stay close. I would. I think that’s valuable. He’s not only a valuable commodity in wrestling, but the Legacy [maybe meant Evolution] story.”

On keeping the storyline going: “He was one of the Legacy [Evolution] guys with Ric Flair and Triple H. To keep the story going for their benefit is good. You don’t want to trivialize anything that happened throughout history, and Randy is the last one left of those guys. Batista’s gone. How do you keep the legacy of that character and gimmick going, is you allow Randy to continue to flourish.”

With his win over Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes will now receive a title shot against WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena at WWE SummerSlam 2025. The two-night event will be held on August 2-3 at Met-Life Field in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.