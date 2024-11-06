Mark Henry Reveals Some Of His Favorite ‘Funny’ Wrestlers

Mark Henry recently weighed in on his the funniest wrestlers he’s met. The WWE and AEW alumnus appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast and was asked the question, naming the likes of Santino Marella, The Boogeyman, and the APA (Ron Simmons and JBL). You can see a couple highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On Marella: “[When] he’s not even trying to be funny, he’s funny. I don’t know how he’s not in Hollywood being Jim Carrey, because he does characters like that, and he tells the most ‘off’ jokes. It’s like he’s trying to get canceled, you know?”

On Ron Simmons and JBL: “They complement each other perfectly and it’s hilarious. Ron, with the ‘Damn,’ that’s just one thing. There’s about 50 of them. Ron has a certain look that he makes, you know? Bro, he’s the best.”