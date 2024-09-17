Mark Henry Makes Prediction for The Bloodline Civil War

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry made a prediction for what might happen with brewing civil war for The Bloodline. He said on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I see the civil war happening first, and who’s going to be part of the civil war? At one time, I thought that it would be The Rock and Roman on opposite sides. I’m thinking we may get Rock and Roman on the same side to take power over who’s gonna be the Tribal Chief. Once you get to that point, then it’s like, Rocky III… ‘Hey, when this is all over with, I have a favor to ask.’ I can see that happening.”

WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes is currently scheduled to team with his former rival, Roman Reigns, against The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at WWE Bad Blood. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 5. It will be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia and will be broadcast live on Peacock.