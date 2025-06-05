Mark Henry Is More Interested In Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match This Year

During the latest Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Mark Henry explained why he is more interested in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match at this year’s event. The match will feature Naomi vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia vs. Alexa Bliss.

Henry said: “I think that I’m more interested in how this is gonna play out because when you look at all of the people that’s in it, you almost want all of them to win. Naomi is in that same category as a Sheldon Benjamin in the Money In The Bank, or Christian, or Kofi Kingston … every time that they’re in Money In The Bank, they do something impactful that you go away from it remembering. I’m anxious to see what Naomi is gonna do this time. But what about the other women? Like, this is the time for all of them to create their own new moments and possibly win it. Like, I think that legit, there’s three people that have a chance, and that’s Rhea, that’s Giulia and Naomi.“