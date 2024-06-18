Mark Henry Recalls Ring Breaking Spot In WWE Vengeance Match With Big Show

Mark Henry and Big Show memorably broke the whole ring during their match at WWE Vengeance 2011, and Henry recently looked back on the moment. The moment came in the match when Henry delivered a superplex to Big Show that resulted in the ring crashing apart, and Henry talked about the match on Insight with Chris Van Vliet.

“I think they told me that day when I got to the arena,” Henry said of finding out about the spot (per Wrestling Inc). “And I was like, ‘What?’ And I’m thinking we gotta do it for real. So, the easiest way to make a ring fold up — ’cause I’ve seen rings fold up before. Underneath the rings, they’re all on wires, they wire them together to a central point in the middle, and it’s got so much support. So all you gotta do is just not put the wires on.”

He continued, “But what if in the middle of the match something happens? So all of that stuff is set up… it’s a magic trick to letting all of that stuff happen at the moment it’s supposed to happen, not before. Because then you put people in danger.”

Henry recently exited AEW, where he worked as an announcer, coach and scout.