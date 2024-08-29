Mark Henry Wants to See Jamie Hayter Go After the TBS Title First

– During Busted Open Radio this week, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry commented on the recent AEW return of former Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter, who appeared during the Zero Hour pre-show for AEW All In: London 2024 last Sunday at Wembley Stadium. Henry said on Jamie Hayter (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I would rather her go after the TBS Title and jump right back into the fray because she didn’t lose. She didn’t lose man, if anybody has like a big fight and somebody loses, they got a clause in the contract to be able to have a chance to get it back before you go to somebody else, so why not?”

Hayter made her in-ring return last night on AEW Dynamite, being Harley Cameron in a singles match. It was Hayter’s first match since losing the AEW World Title to Toni Storm last year at AEW Double or Nothing 2023 in May. The AEW TBS Title is currently held by Mercedes Mone.