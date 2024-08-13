wrestling / News
Mark Henry on WWE Investing in a Feud Between Bronson Reed & Seth Rollins
– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry discussed the investment WWE has made into Bronson Reed in recent weeks. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Mark Henry on WWE investing in Reed: “I thought Bronson Reed reached that level where now people expect him to do more. The company is investing in a very big spot for him. When Seth comes back, they’re gonna be rolling. It’s never gonna stop. You need to do it tactfully and skillfully and trick him into being where you want him to be, and that’s gonna be the entertainment.”
On a potential feud between Reed and Seth Rollins: “We need that because we don’t have a big guy-small guy match in the world of WWE wrestling right now.”
