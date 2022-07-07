Marko Stunt Starting His Own Promotion In The Fall

In an interview with NBC Sports Boston (via Fightful), Marko Stunt revealed that he will be starting his own wrestling promotion this September near his hometown of Memphis. Stunt was let go from the AEW roster earlier this year. Here are highlights:

On starting his own promotion: “I’m actually, I have my own promotion coming up around where I live in Memphis. I think we’re starting here in September. We’re still trying to come up with everything and do everything. We haven’t released any posters or anything. That is coming soon. I am going to be starting up a promotion here. I also help out a lot with a show in Missouri, with the booker there. I’ve been getting into that role and trying to learn that type of stuff.”

On his goals in wrestling: “That is my biggest goal right now. Starting that up, getting it running, having a little bit of eyes on it. It’ll be cool once it starts going, I think it’ll have initial buzz once I announce it and hopefully, I can keep that up, not get that initial pop and not know where to go from there.”