AEW News: Marshall Von Erich Thanks Tony Khan After Trios Titles Win, Orange Cassidy & Willow Nightingale Pick Favorite AEW Moments

– Marshall Von Erich is one-third of the new ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions, and he took to social media to thank Tony Khan for the opportunity. Dusty Rhodes, Ross and Marshall Von Erich won the titles at Battle of the Belts XI on Saturday, and Marshall posted to Twitter on Monday to write:

“Thank you @TonyKhan for believing in us. This is only the beginning and we’re gonna show you that you were right for taking a chance on three Texans that love to fight. The #VonErichRhodes era starts now! @RossVonErich @dustinrhodes”

– Orange Cassidy and Willow Nightingale spoke with IGN at San Diego Comic-Con and picked their favorite AEW moments: