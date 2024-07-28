Sambus’ AEW Collision & Battle of the Belts XI Review 07.27.24  

Happy Saturday eve, everyone! It’s a double helping of AEW tonight with Collision rolling straight into Battle of the Belts XI, all hosted by yours truly. Collision is looking pretty cool with the in-ring return of FTR, who go up against MxM Collection in their AEW debuts, Hologram looks to make more of a mark after his debut last week, plus Pac vs Lio Rush which could be very fun.

Battle of the Belts seems to be following the usual pattern of random title/Eliminator matches thrown together, but I’m keeping open-minded as the matches themselves could deliver; especially Willow Nightingale vs Deonna Purrazzo. And yes, the ROH Six-man Tag Team Championships are indeed on the line between The Undisputed Kingdom and Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs, despite having been unified with the AEW Trios titles back in April…and this appears to have been done without rhyme or reason. Hopefully we’ll get something in the way of an explanation tonight.

Location: Arlington, TX

Venue: Esports Stadium Arlington

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

Collision is live and I believe we may have some sound issues as there is no commentary and the opening credits were silent. Nonetheless, here comes Orange Cassidy, and yep we can only hear the ring announcer Arkady Aura over the house P.A. Not sure if this is a TrillerTV thing or if it’s the same on TNT?

Match One: Johnny TV vs Orange Cassidy

Aaaand we finally get commentary, phew. Johnny cartwheels out of a wristlock and poses in the corner, draping himself upside down in the ropes. OC goes to put his hands in the pockets, but instead steals the sunglasses of Johnny TV. He avoids some kicks from TV and the hands go in the pockets now. Pocket armdrag, monkey flip and a kip-up, and that’s pissed Johnny TV off. No-hands plancha by OC!

Back in the ring, OC goes for a spinning DDT, TV catches him and hits a Side Russian Leg sweep. Moonsault misses, and Cassidy chills out on the mat instead. TV misses another standing moonsault, but gets the standing SSP for a 2 count. OC rolls to the outside, where Taya Valkyrie lays the boots into him. Johnny heads out too, pulls the AEW signs away from the safety railing and wraps OC’s hand around the railing, kicking it. Taya and Johnny kiss in front of OC and then Johnny TV continues to work over the arm. Orange bounces TV’s head off the buckles but Johnny grabs the arm and wrings it over the ropes. Springboard kick to the face, rope-draping Moonlight Drive gets a 2 count.

Johnny maintains wrist control and nails a few shoulder blocks until OC gets a flash pin attempt for 2. Stundog Millionaire connects, satellite DDT follows for 2. OC pulls off the elbow pad, thinking Orange Punch but it’s blocked. Moonlight Drive hits, but TV misses Starship Pain! OC dives for a DDT, caught and TV delivers a third Moonlight Drive, looks a bit gentle though that time. Starship Pain connects, 1, 2, no! Orange Punch connects, 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Orange Cassidy

Time: 10:31

Rating: **3/4 – Solid stuff, although it was odd for someone like Johnny TV to use 3 Moonlight Drives when he has quite a varied arsenal under his belt.

After the match, Johnny TV takes out the leg of OC from behind, Taya joins in…but here comes Willow Nightingale for the save! She runs off Johnny TV and Taya Valkyrie and helps Orange to his feet.

We head backstage to hear from the Bang Bang Gang. They don’t cry over spilt milk. Mother Wayne is a conniving hellcat, spraying him in the eyes with that aerosol. The BBG will get the Patriarchy real soon. Austin Gunn says one day soon they will have to answer to the Bang Bang gang. Colten Gunn says Arlington, Texas is THEIR place, and Collision is their show.

Match Two: [3-way Tag Team Match] Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs Brian Cage & Lee Moriarty vs Top Flight

Yuta and Moriarty resume their battle from last night’s ROH PPV, starting off against each other here. Dante Martin tags in after a quick exchange, slips to the apron and hits an enziguri and a crossbody for 2. Corner clothesline, springboard senton back in, and Claudio tags in now. Assisted DDT from Darius to Claudio as we see The Infantry watching backstage. The BCC hit a double shoulder takedown on Dante, but here comes Cage who blind tags in against Dante. Full Nelson spinning slam connects as Cage flexes. Moriarty tags in, double team diving knee drop, nice floatover suplex gets a 2 count.

Cage and Dante now, body slam and a chinlock applied. Cage goes for a powerbomb, Dante gets out with an enziguri and he claws his way to his corner, but Lee Moriarty knocks Darius off. Lee tagged in, shining wizard gets a 2. Yuta in but Lee sends him right back out. Dante backs up and tags in Claudio, who delivers running European uppercuts in the corner to both Cage and Moriarty. Big scoop slam to Lee, and the stalling double stomp, 1, 2, no. Claudio is thinking Giant Swing, gets it on Moriarty! Blind tag by Darius , who hits a springboard flatliner for 2 on Lee. Darius nails a nice Fisherman’s buster and a TKO for 2, until Cage picks him up and dumps him with a powerbomb. Yuta in, met by a flipping senton from Dante. Claudio with an axe handle, and now we get Claudio vs Cage. They trade lariats as the MEAT chants ring out. Uppercut, superkick, and superkicks from Top Flight take them both to the floor. Stereo dives as Dante and Darius take flight. Moriarty with a dive of his own!

Cage takes the head of Darius off, Lee back in the ring, Yuta is legal too, dropkick to Moriarty. Seatbelt pin locks Darius down, 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli

Time: 10:38

Rating: **3/4 – The action was fine, but kinda all over the place. The main story points seems to be Yuta being able to get the win on his own as we tease a possible breakway from Blackpool Combat Club.

The Conglomerate are backstage as Lexy Nair tries to get a word, but here is Orange Cassidy and Willow Nightingale, who hypes up OC’s win earlier as well as her upcoming match. Lexy asks how Briscoe is holding up after Blood & Guts and his World title defense last night. Briscoe says they have a new induction into the Congolomeration, and he pulls his baby into the shot. Briscoe is hyped, Kyle is getting hyped, and Ishii looks stone-faced as always haha.

Match Three: Hologram vs ‘The Beast’ Mortos

Hologram gets the neon lights intro deal with a light-up jacket, which looks pretty cool. Spinning armdrag from Mortos, Hologram with a NEAT tijeras, but Mortos comes back with one of his own. Victory roll, 1, 2, no. They flip around a little and come to a standoff. Spin kick to the midsection connects as Mortos follows up by twisting the neck with his feet, and a powerslam gets a 2 count. Press slam avoided by Hologram, big pounce by Mortos as Hologram is knocked to the outside and we head to PIP.

Mortos tosses Hologram into the steel steps and then whips him into the ringpost. Back in the ring, Mortos attacks the mask of Hologram! He’s only had it a week you MONSTER! Mortos continues to pull at the mask in the corner, Hologram keeps slipping out to the apron to avoid Mortos’ offense, and delivers an insane tijeras with about 5 rotations! Hologram goes for a hurracanrana off the ropes, Mortos catches him and hits a sitout bomb, slight miscommunication on the cover with the referee but eventually gets a 1 count.

To their feet, Hologram hits a big boot, enziguri, and they both head to the apron. Hologram rolls up Morto’s body and hits a Canadian Destroyer on the apron! Hologram up top, walks the ropes, and nails a flipping senton to the outside! Hologram re-enters the ring for another dive, Mortos almost catches him in a suplex but the momentum takes them both down. Back in the ring, Hologram goes up top again, goes for a top rope hurracanrana, but is caught. Hologram stands on the shoulders though and hits a poisonrana!! 1, 2, no. Mortos catches him with a torture rack backbreaker, and a spinning lariat though! 1, 2, NO.

Enziguri in the corner from Hologram, Mortos goes to the top, Hologram cuts him off though. They both stand on the very top rope…Mortos goes for a press slam but Hologram reverses into a hurracanrana from the top! Springboard crucifix bomb! Rollup, 1, 2, 3!

Winner: Hologram

Time: 12:04

Rating: ***1/4 – With guys like Kommander & Vikingo, you’ve got to do a lot to stand out as a high-flyer in today’s landscape, but Hologram has the tools to do it. A couple of slips here and there, but this was fun, and Mortos is building up a solid repertoire of matches on Collision, despite the consistent defeats. More importantly, the fans seem to be buying into Hologram already which bodes well.

Match Four: Thunder Rosa vs Maya World

Lockup, armdrag from Maya. Rosa takes control on the next lockup, hammering away with shots to the arm. Arm drags from Rosa now, and World backs off. Maya slaps Rosa in the face, so she slaps her right back and chops her in the chest. Lou Thesz Press connects, corner clotheslines, and the running dropkick in the corner as this is all at Rosa’s pace now. Wheelbarrow into a stomp from Rosa and she locks in the modified one-armed Camel Clutch, and World taps out.

Winner: Thunder Rosa

Time: 3:31

Rating: N/R – Squash for Rosa as she continues to climb the Women’s division rankings.

We see footage from NJPW Dominion last year and highlights of Will Ospreay vs Lance Archer, with a rematch happening this week on Dynamite.

Cameras catch up with Archer backstage, with bodies flying everywhere. Archer things are about to drastically change in AEW. Archer says he’s beaten Ospreay’s ass in Dallas, Texas before, and Wednesday he’ll do it again. Because Everybody dies! Archer leaves the shot, leaving us with bodies strewn all over the corridor.

Match Five: The Conglomeration (Tomohiro Ishii, Kyle O’Reilly & Mark Briscoe vs Premier Athletes

Mark Sterling has advised his clients to apologize for their remarks last week. Daivari says he’ll apologise on behalf of Tony Nese that fat Texas slobs feel bad looking at his body. Now they’ll get even with the Conglomeration.

Woods and O’Reilly start this out, Woods misses a roundhouse kick, Kyle looks for a Kimura but can’t get it, and in comes Tony Nese. Kitchen sink connects, Ishii tags in now and they double team Nese with combination strikes. Nese tries to chop Ishii, but Ishii doesn’t give a damn. He shows Nese how it’s done with chops and forearms before tagging Mark Briscoe in. Vertical suplex, Mark tags O’Reilly back in. Rising knee, and Daivari trips O’Reilly, pulling him to the outside. Briscoe sends Nese out after him, sets up a chair and hits a diving flipping senton out to the floor to take out all members of the Premier Athletes!

Nese hangs O’Reilly out to dry over the top rope now and tags in Josh Woods. Kitchen sink of his own, Daivari in with a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Nese and Daivari clobber away at O’Reilly in the corner, and Mark Sterling even gets involved while the referee is distracted. Snapmare takedown and a rear chinlock applied on O’Reilly. To their feet, they go shot for shot until Daivari gets a sleeper applied, but O’Reilly nails a back suplex to break it. Tag to Ishii and Woods, running shoulder block from Ishii. Forearm and a German to Daivari! Misses a lariat, Briscoe with a blind tag to take out Woods on the apron. Redneck Kung Fu allows Briscoe to attack both Daivari & Nese, machine gun palm strikes and a flying elbow, followed by the Fisherman’s suplex for 2. Jay Driller attempt, Sterling gets up on the apron though. Woods in, double team neckbreaker and a diving splash from Daivari gets 2 until it’s broken up by Ishii.

Ishii with a running tackle on the outside, diving knee from O’Reilly. Lariat from Woods on Briscoe, and he goes to suplex Ishii, but Ishii turns the tables. Combination strikes from O’Reilly now, spin kick from Nese. Daivari holds O’Reilly on the floor but Nese accidentally takes out Daivari. Woods with a release German, flurry of suplexes to all members of the Conglomeration! O’Reilly and Ishii take him out though, and Ishii knocks out Sterling.Cross-armbreaker applied to Josh Woods by O’Reilly, and Woods taps!

Winners: The Conglomeration

Time: 10:20

Rating: ***1/4 – Premier Athletes got decent time and got to show some good offense here, and for once we’re given time to actually care about them. The action was very fast-paced throughout, making for a fun little sprint from these six guys.

Renee Paquette is backstage with Chris Jericho after Dynamite this past week. Jericho confirms Suzuki broke his finger in a terrible show of sportsmanship. Jericho says he’s not through with Suzuki, and he’s going to chop him 200 or 300 times. As for Shibata, they’re coming for him. There’s no Hook, no Samoa Joe, Shibata has no one left.

We cut back to ringside as a jobber is tossed out from backstage, and Archer comes out. Uranage onto the apron! He shoves him inside the ring.

Match Six: Lance Archer vs ???

The bell rings, Archer with a huge chokeslam. Another one connects. One more? Blackout (with the jobber looking DEAD while waiting to be slammed) and that’s enough for the 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Lance Archer

Time: 56 seconds

Rating: N/R – Heating up Archer before the Ospreay match on Wednesday, makes sense.

Match Seven: FTR vs MxM Collection

Gotta give it to MxM Collection, they have committed to the gimmick. Dax and Mansoor start off, leg trip by mansoor and he walks across the back of Dax in a blatant show of disrespect. Shoulder block from Mansoor and he poses for the camera. Body slam by Dax, Mansoor evades in the corner but as he goes to strike a pose, Dax chops him down. Wheeler FLIES in with a crossbody from the apron, and Mansoor dives at Mason, retreating. Mason in against Cash, clean break…nope, he slaps Cash in the face. Hip attack from Mason and he’s feeling juicy now. Hip toss attempt from Cash, Mason clotheslines him in response. Mansoor in, double team legdrops get a 1 count. Dax in, elbow drop and more chops connect. FTR look for the Shatter Machine, but Mason calls for a timeout and pulls Mansoor to the outside.

FTR follow them out to the outside and send Mansoor and Mason into each other. HAHA Dax held Mansoor back for a little girl to hit, but some teenage boy gets up instead and SMACKS him, amazing. Back in the ring, a double team sideslam/legdrop from MxM connects for a 2 count. Another body slam and an elbow drop from Mason before he tags Mansoor back in and they strike a pose together. Mansoor controls Dax on the mat with a chinlock/shoulder submission but Dax is able to work out of it. Mansoor looks for a suplex, Dax gets a cradle but Mason distracts the referee.

Mansoor works over Dax in the corner now, Mason in, dropkick/hip attack combination. 1, 2, no. Bearhug applied from the much bigger man, Dax bites Mason though! Mansoor takes Cash off the apron, Hart Attack leg lariat double team gets a 2 count. Dax back body drops Mansoor away and tags in Cash. Jabs to Mansoor, dropkick and an uppercut. Running knee to Mason, rollup on Mansoor for 2. Gory Special Bomb! 1, 2, no Mason makes the save. Mason goes for a chokeslam, Cash avoids it but gets headbutted instead. Pinning combinations from Mansoor and Cash, Mansoor misses a moonsault and gets sent into the buckles. Dax up top, Mason kicks him off. Mason sent to the apron, Oklahoma roll from Mansoor. Blind tag to Dax, SHATTER MACHINE. 1, 2, 3.

Winners: FTR

Time: 12:13

Rating: ***1/2 – OK, MxM killed it here, tremendously entertaining. So good to have FTR back in action too, as I’ve missed this kind of traditional tag. Mason & Mansoor deserves props here, I didn’t expect them to look as good as they did. Sign ’em up, Tony!

FTR ‘touch tips’ with MxM after the match.

After Blood & Guts, we hear from The Acclaimed. Max Caster is excited to be on top again. Bowens doesn’t want to hear that The Acclaimed don’t belong anymore. They deliver, they bleed and give themselves for this company every time for the last 4 years. They protected AEW from the EVPs so don’t ever underestimate the Acclaimed again. Caster says the tag titles are coming back where they belong. Caster turns his attention to FTR, who claim the Acclaimed aren’t serious? Well why weren’t FTR at Blood & Guts? Bowens says it’s time to nut up or shut up. This more serious side of The Acclaimed is very welcome, as they’ve needed to freshen things up for a while now.

Match Eight: Pac vs Lio Rush

Snapmare takedown on Rush, Pac controls him with a waistlock, but Rush with an armdrag to escape. Step up tijeras by Rush, tilt-a-whirl backbreaker cuts him off though. Rush mounts a comeback with kicks to the midsection, wheelbarrow caught but Lio holds onto the ropes and gets a pin for 2. Running elbow from Pac catches Rush in the jaw. Spin kicks catch Rush in the midsection, and a running kick to the head keeps him on the mat. Pac sends Rush to the floor, whips him into the railings. Pac grabs the ‘Slam here’ sign we’ve seen all night, looks like he’ll slam Rush onto it, but shakes his head and walks off instead.

Back in the ring, Pac chokes Rush against the bottom rope, then grounds him with a side headlock. Lio battles out of a suplex attempt, kicks Pac in the face, goes for another tijeras but Pac catches him with a HUGE powerbomb! 1, 2, no. Good Lord that was almost on his head. Pac goes up top, Lio is up to his feet, Pac misses the dropkick and Rush holds onto the ropes as Pac tries to hit the snap German! Nicely done. On the outside, Pac is sent into the ringpost, and a tope suicida connects. One more! Back in the ring, Lio Rush hits a Falcon Arrow, 1, 2, no.

Pac gets Lio on the top rope, looks for a superplex but Rush holds onto the ropes. Headbutt from Rush, kick to the head. Lio goes for the rebound stunner but Pac catches him with a German suplex! Rush looks out of it as Pac drags him nearer the corner. Pac up top, but Lio rolls further away again. Pac goes over to him, opossum from Rush, catches him with a kick! Another snap German from Pac, poisonrana from Rush. Rebound stunner, 1, 2, no. Lio goes up top, frog splash but Pac gets the knees up! Pac goes for one more German, Rush reverses into a CLOSE nearfall. Big time lariat catches him though, and Pac quickly applies the Brutalizer for the tap out.

Winner: Pac

Time: 13:12

Rating: ***1/2 – REAL nice outing to cap off Collision, with Lio Rush getting in a lot more offense than I expected. This was smooth, high-impact, high-flying action and felt right at home in the main event.

And now…Battle of the Belts XI is live! Ian Riccaboni joins commentary as Toni Storm makes her way to the ring.

Match Nine: [AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match] ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm vs Taya Valkyrie

Taya takes off her sunglasses and throws them at Toni. Storm grabs them and puts them on, Lou Thesz Press. She kicks Taya in the gut, hits a suplex and a hair pull toss across the ring. Taya recuperates on the outside but Toni nails a hip attack as Taya walks past the ring. Storm heads out but is sent into the steps, and Taya hits a running double knee attack against the steps. Valkyrie slaps the chest of Storm a few times, tries to whip her into the railings but Storm reverses. Taya gets Storm on her shoulders and drops her face first into the apron.

Back in the ring, a sliding lariat connects on Storm for 2. Storm slaps Taya, but Valkyrie hits the butterfly bomb for 2. Single leg crab applied now, Storm gets out of it, and hits the backstabber off the middle ropes. Fisherman’s suplex gets a 2. Storm is thinking hip attack and nails it. Storm Zero avoided, but Storm hits a rapid-fire DDT for 2 instead. Taya shoves Storm into the corner, slaps her chest a few times and kicks her in the back and hits the sliding German from the middle rope. 1, 2, no.

Shoulder tackle, Valkyrie with the Road to Valhalla but it’s not enough! She locks in a modified STF but Storm grabs the rope. Curb stomp delivered, but Storm is still by the ropes and manages to break the pin attempt with her foot on the ropes. Back to their feet, Storm Zero out of nowhere, 1, 2, 3!

Winner: ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm

Time: 9:08

Rating: *** – Another decent contest with Taya getting to look good before the sudden finish.

Toni Storm grabs the mic and says first things first, this tramp is still the champ! Mariah May, you were…Toni breaks down a little. Mariah was all her dreams come to life, and sometimes she was an even better version of Toni than herself. But Mariah made one miniscule mistake…when she had her on her knees, crying, screaming, bleeding, she should have cut her bloody head off!

Lexy Nair is backstage with Kip Sabian, who made his in-ring return on Rampage last night. Sabian says he lost his father, and the last few months have been a rollercoaster. He wants to do his family proud, and become the best wrestler in this company. The Patriarchy attacked him backstage, but he has bigger fish to fry. Sabian says Nick Wayne knows where to find him if he still has issues.

Match Ten: [CMLL Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match] Willow Nightingale vs Deonna Purrazzo

Willow with a show of strength in the early goings, followed by chops. Test of strength, Willow overpowers Deonna but Purrazzo trips her. Back to their feet, body slam by Willow and a shoulder block, tilt-a-whirl headscissors is caught and Willow DUMPS her on her frickin’ neck AHHHH! She’s OK but damn. Sliding crossbody gets a 2. Deonna gets Willow’s arm wrapped around the ropes and nails a dropkick to send her to the outside. Purrazzo follows up the assault, driving Willow arm-first into the apron, and then wraps it around the ringpost. Back in the ring, Willow attempts a comeback but Purrazzo hits a combination of lariats for 2. Back elbow connects, cover for 2 again. Wristlock applied and Deonna wrenches her back into the canvas, laying in a few hammer and anvil elbows for good measure. Willow makes it to her feet and shrugs her off, fighting with one arm.

Hip attack in the corner from Willow, big boot connects, followed by a spinebuster for 2. Suplex delivered by the champion, and Willow goes up top but Deonna pulls her backwards and she falls on the back of her neck, receipt?! Willow with the DVD though! 1, 2, no. Willow places Deonna on the top rope, heads up with her and hits the superplex. Deonna holds on though! But no, Willow fights out and they trade strikes, with Willow coming off the ropes with a running lariat. Both women are down as Taya Valkyrie makes her way back out, and she’s carrying the turnbuckle pole from last week.

Standing switch from both women, Deonna reaches for the turnbuckle right in front of the referee, but here comes Thunder Rosa! Rosa and Valkyrie go at it at ringside. Meanwhile the POUNCE connects on Purrazzo. Willow delivers the Babe with the Powerbomb for the 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Willow Nightingale

Time: 11:37

Rating: *** – Apart from that scary as FUCK bump early on, this was the usual high energy affair from Willow with some decent back and forth. The Valkyrie interference looked a little clumsy as they slightly mistimed it (referee Mike Posey was left just staring at Taya holding the turnbuckle rod in front of him) but it all made sense, especially with Rosa making the save. Three Taya Valkyrie appearances in one night is pushing it, though.



Match Eleven: [ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships] The Undisputed Kingdom vs Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs (w/ Kevin Von Erich)

Paul Wight joins commentary for this main event. Strong and Ross begin this encounter, with Ross nailing a dropkick before tagging Marshall in. Bennett in, unloading strikes in the corner, but Marshall with a number of arm drags until Bennett tags Taven in…who also receives some arm drags. Dustin tags in, controls the arm of Taven, and the Von Erichs enter the ring for some combination offense, including a standing moonsault for a 2 count. Taven with a dropkick catches Marshall, but a dropkick of Marshall’s own brings all six men in the ring, and the Von Erichs along with Dustin hit stereo dropkicks to send the UK to the outside.

They all battle out into the aisle, where Bennett nails a piledriver on Dustin onto the ramp! Strong sends Marshall back in the ring, where the Undisputed Kingdom work him over. Bennett is tossed outside and Ross tags in, hip toss to Strong, back body drop to Taven. Strong catches a big boot attempt and hits a capture backbreaker though. Bennett with a back elbow on Ross Von Erich, Taven makes the cover for 2. Ross kicks away Bennett, Strong holds him back though and Marshall is taken out on the apron. Slingblade from Ross Von Erich though, and Dustin Rhodes is back up! Ross makes the tag, Rhodes is a house of fire on Bennett, powerslam to Strong, atomic drop to Taven and a bulldog. Canadian Destroyer on Taven! He goes for the Cross Rhodes on Bennett, hits it! Piledriver on Bennett but in come the UK to break up the pin.

Taven sends Ross into the ringpost. Meanwhile Dustin is thinking of Shattering Bennett’s Dreams…but Taven grabs the leg. Spinebuster by Bennett, Taven misses a moonsault though. Rollup by Rhodes for 2 until Strong comes in. Combo offense from all three UK members to Rhodes, but the Von Erichs break that up. Taven sent into the barricade but comes back with a superkick. Strong and Taven grab the tag titles now, but Aubrey grabs them. Bennett has the cowbell though! He smacks Dustin with it and covers, 1, 2, NO, Dustin kicks out! Taven pulls out some steel chairs, and here comes SHIBATA! Shibata applies the Claw to Taven, and Kevin Von Erich delivers the Claw to Strong! Marshall with a discus lariat, elevated Cross Rhodes in the center of the ring to Bennett. 1, 2, 3!

Winners and NEW ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions: Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs

Time: 13:26

Rating: **3/4 – Feel good fun, and while it didn’t give us anything unexpected, it certainly didn’t outstay its welcome. It’s unlikely to be a long reign, but Rhodes & the Von Erichs could have a decent stint with the belts over the rest of this summer excursion in Texas.

The locker room pours out as Dustin and the Von Erichs celebrate, and we get streamer treatment for the victory too. With that, Battle of the Belts XI comes to a close. Thanks for joining us, everyone! Hope you enjoy the rest of your weekend!