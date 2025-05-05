Jacqueline Moore Says Jazz Is A Wrestler Who Doesn’t Get Enough Flowers

WWE Hall of Famer Jacqueline Moore firmly believes that fellow wrestling pioneer Jazz has not received the full measure of appreciation she warrants for her impactful career. Jazz, a dominant force in the women’s division during her WWE tenure, captured the WWE Women’s Championship twice and engaged in memorable feuds with contemporaries like Trish Stratus and Victoria.

During a recent interview, when asked to name a woman from her era deserving more recognition or “flowers,” Jacqueline immediately singled out Jazz.

“The person that doesn’t get enough flowers is Jazz,” Jacqueline declared (per Fightful). “She deserves all the flowers. Love Jazz. She’s a great person to work with, just an all-around great person. So she deserves more flowers. She deserved it, and I love her to death.”