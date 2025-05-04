Tony Schiavone Weighs On Bryan Danielson’s Future

On the latest episode of What Happened When with Tony Schiavone, the AEW broadcaster discussed Bryan Danielson, his future, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Bryan Danielson: “First of all, he’s a great family man with a couple of wonderful kids. And Brie [Garcia] is a good person, I’ve met her a couple of times. What is going on with him is the fact that if he says ‘one more time,’ and what if that one more time something goes wrong? And then he can’t live out his final years the way he wants to with his family. And that’s what you risk all the time. He always had a great head on his shoulders; it’s one of the reasons why I’ve called him the greatest wrestler of all time. Not only that, because hus matches are phenomenal, just because he’s just so smart. He really is.”

On Danielson’s future: “He’s still an advisor with us [AEW]; we see him now and then, and he lends a hand on the creative side. I think he would be a phenomenal booker. Tony Khan is our booker, and Tony takes a lot of advice from Bryan. I think given the reigns by himself of a company, I think he’ll be a phenomenal booker. I just think he knows what works and what doesn’t. So I think he’s still got that. He’s still got the brain, right?

“And the body is — has had enough man. You know, after every match I would go to him and say, ‘Are you okay?’ He’d go ‘Yeah,’ do like that. But I know that he’s hurting. I know that he’s hurting. And every time he wrestles I just think, ‘God bless, I hope it’s not the last time.’ I think he realizes that, that he can’t take the chance. He wants to see his kids grow up. So why take the chance, right? I mean, he’s been in this business for quite a while, he’d made plenty of money. Made a lot of money. And hopefully enough — and his wife’s made a lot of money too. Hopefully they got enough for their family to live on without having to go out and take bumps anymore.”

