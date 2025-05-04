wrestling / News

Stephanie Vaquer, Scarlett, & Maxxine Dupri Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos

May 4, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Stephanie Vaquer WWE NXT 4-22-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s photos included NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer taking part in a photoshoot, Scarlett, Alex Shelley in Training mode, Maxxine Dupri, Santos Escobar with his dog Fifi, Jade Cargill, and more. You can view some of those photos below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Instagram, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading