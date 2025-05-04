wrestling / News
Stephanie Vaquer, Scarlett, & Maxxine Dupri Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
May 4, 2025 | Posted by
– WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s photos included NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer taking part in a photoshoot, Scarlett, Alex Shelley in Training mode, Maxxine Dupri, Santos Escobar with his dog Fifi, Jade Cargill, and more. You can view some of those photos below:
Who had the BEST Instagram photo of the week? 📸https://t.co/X9pxU3pzAk pic.twitter.com/7SKgGasmeG
— WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Fozzy Have Cancelled Tonight’s Concert, Venue Claims Chris Jericho Chose to Prioritize Wrestling
- Eric Bischoff Reacts To Stone Cold Steve Austin Potentially Wanting an Exhibition Match
- Ted DiBiase Names The Best Enhancement Worker He’s Been In The Ring With
- Details On WWE Releases & Their Non-Compete Clauses