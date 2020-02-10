wrestling / News
Marty Scurll Counters Nick Aldis’ NWA World Title Match Deal For NWA Crockett Cup
February 9, 2020 | Posted by
Marty Scurll has his own terms for his NWA World Heavyweight Championship match against Nick Aldis at the NWA Crockett Cup. The NWA announced that Scurll delivered his counter-terms to Aldis’ stipulation that if Scurll loses the match, he refunds every fan in attendance. Scurll’s counter is that he’ll pay $500,000 to Aldis if he loses. If he win, he gets the title.
The date for the Crockett Cup has yet to be revealed.
BREAKING | @MartyScurll countered @RealNickAldis deal for #CrockettCup.
If Marty wins he gets #TenPoundsOfGold
If Nick wins, Marty writes Aldis a check for $500,000. #CrockettCup is coming in April.
Sign up for date, location and ticket info – https://t.co/bMOOHlJFQD pic.twitter.com/CUye4HcuSM
— NWA (@nwa) February 9, 2020
