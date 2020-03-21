Marty Scurll Explains Why He Didn’t Go to AEW, on Having His Own Vision and Dreams

– Wrestletalk.com recently interviewed ROH star Marty Scurll, who spoke on a number of topics, including staying in AEW instead of joining The Elite in AEW and more. Below are some highlights from WrestleTalk.

Scurll on how many expected he’d go to AEW: “I’m sure most expected me to go to AEW, and of course, Matt & Nick [The Young Bucks] are two of my best friends in the whole entire world. I love them and I love what they are doing. I’m very proud of them. When it came to my decision though, I, like them, had my own vision, my own dreams, and the opportunity to create a promotion in my own vision was something I always wanted and couldn’t turn down. I’ve been wrestling for a long time and it was time to do something new and set a new challenge for myself. ROH have always been amazing to me, and I’m very grateful for the opportunity to be more involved. They have the trust in me, and it really gives me the chance to be creative, which I’ve always enjoyed more than anything. I have great relationships with Tony, Cody and Kenny, and it’s cool that we’re all doing our own things and making a splash in the wrestling world.”

Scurll on ROH re-establishing its relationship with NJPW: “I’ve always had an awesome relationship with New Japan. One of my first acts in my new role was to make sure we worked with New Japan more, and, why not? They have some of the best talent in the world. I love working for them, and working with them has been exciting, meaning I’ve been able to put together some mouth-watering cards, much like Supercard of Honor which was set for April. Then, we have Yuji Nagata, Ren Narita and Rocky Romero booked for the Pure Tournament. Not forgetting the War of the Worlds tour we had booked for May featuring many New Japan talent. At the end of the day, the fans win, being able to see many first time matches and talent they maybe haven’t seen before. It’s certainly an exciting future.”

Marty Scurll on the cancellation of Supercard of honor and if it be put on again with NJPW in the future: “With a title like ‘Supercard of Honor’, you really have to deliver. That was really set to be a Supercard. Myself taking on Jay White in a dream match, the return to ROH in both Amazing Red and Kenta, and the NWA World Title being defended by Nick Aldis on a ROH show. Not forgetting Will Osprey, who I truly believe is one of the best wrestlers in the world right now. I honestly believe our show would have blown everything else out of the water that weekend. Now we won’t know, but for sure we will get our chance in time and we will be working very closely with New Japan in the future. This includes me working in Japan more often.”