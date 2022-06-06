Maryse Teases Possibly Appearing at WWE Money in the Bank or SummerSlam

Maryse is set to appear on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, and she has teased potentially appearing at Money in the Bank or SummerSlam. Miz and Maryse spoke with TV Insider promoting tonight’s appearance and both teased Maryse potentially doing more beyond her Monday’s show. You can check out some highlights below:

Maryse on if we’ll see more of Maryse beyond tonight’s show: “That is really fun that you asked that. I don’t know. Let’s ask the same question Tuesday morning.”

Maryse on a potential PPV appearance: “Well, Money in the Bank is coming up, as well as SummerSlam. SummerSlam is a great one.”

Miz on Maryse possibly appearing at Money in the Bank: “Well, I was the last Money in the Bank contract holder and cashed it in to become a WWE champion for the second time. Could be a good spot for it.”