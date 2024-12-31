Máscara Dorada vs. Averno Set For MLW TV Taping Next Month

Máscara Dorada and Averno will do battle at the TV taping portion of MLW Kings of Colosseum. MLW announced the match between the two stars on Monday for the January 11th show in Richland Hills, Texas.

Máscara Dorada vs. Averno signed for January 11 in Dallas

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Máscara Dorada vs. Averno at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of MLW Kings of Colosseum, presented on YouTube free from the NYTEX Sports Centre, in North Richland Hills, Texas on Saturday, January 11.

Máscara Dorada makes his triumphant return to Major League Wrestling. The former CMLL World Welterweight Champion and international sensation is looking to add the MLW World Middleweight Championship to his storied resume. However, standing in his way is one of lucha libre’s most dangerous and cunning rudos: Averno.

Averno, known for his devastating technical skill and psychological warfare, is equally determined to stake his claim for a shot at the MLW World Middleweight Champion, Mistico. Averno has carved out a reputation as a legend in CMLL and a perennial threat in any ring he steps into. This clash of styles—Dorada’s aerial brilliance versus Averno’s ground-based ferocity—promises to be nothing short of spectacular.

With both Dorada and Averno vying for a future title shot against Mistico, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Who will emerge victorious and move one step closer to Middleweight glory?

Tickets start at $10 at MLWDallas.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

Kings of Colosseum live on YouTube card (10pm ET start)

MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Satoshi Kojima (c) vs. Matt Riddle

Gravity Gamble Match

Trevor Lee vs. Mads Krule Krugger vs. Matthew Justice vs. AKIRA vs. BRG

¡CMLL Lucha Libre!

Atlantis & Atlantis Jr. vs. Blue Panther & Dark Panther

Title vs. Hair Match

MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Janai Kai vs. Delmi Exo

KENTA vs. Donovan Dijak

beIN SPORTS card (7pm CT local start)

2/3 Falls for the MLW World Middleweight Championship

Místico vs. Bárbaro Cavernario

Minoru Suzuki vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Mascara Dorada vs. Averno

Texas Tornado Match

Paul London & Paul Walter Hauser vs. The Andersons

¡CMLL Lucha Libre!

Neon vs. Virus

PLUS: Special Meet & Greets from 6-6:30pm with TBA!

Card subject to change.