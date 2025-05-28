wrestling / News

Masha Slamovich Set to Face Mara Sadè for JCW World Title at Born (Almost) on the Fourth of July

May 28, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jersey Championship Wrestling Masha Slamovich vs. Mara Sade Image Credit: Jersey Championship Wrestling

– Jersey Championship Wrestling (JCW) announced a huge title bout for Born (Almost) on the Fourth of July. If still champion, Masha Slamovich will defend the JCW World Title against Mara Sadè (formerly Jakara Jackson of WWE). The event is scheduled for Sunday, July 6 at The House of Independents in Asbury Park, New Jersey. You can view the announcement below:

