– Jersey Championship Wrestling (JCW) announced a huge title bout for Born (Almost) on the Fourth of July. If still champion, Masha Slamovich will defend the JCW World Title against Mara Sadè (formerly Jakara Jackson of WWE). The event is scheduled for Sunday, July 6 at The House of Independents in Asbury Park, New Jersey. You can view the announcement below:

*JCW BIRTHDAY UPDATE* *JCW World Title Match* MASHA SLAMOVICH (if still champ)

vs

MARA SADE (fka Jakara Jackson) Plus:

Tremont vs Mad Dog Get Tix:https://t.co/rps2dqb8c3 Sun 7/6 – 5PM

Asbury Park NJ

The House of Independents pic.twitter.com/difiyyvQbx — Jersey Championship Wrestling (@JerseyCW) May 28, 2025