Masha Slamovich To Face a Bear at Zicky Dice’s Outlandish Paradise 2

March 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Zicky Dice’s Outlandish Paradise 2 Image Credit: Zicky Dice

Masha Slamovich is taking on none other than a bear at Zicky Dice’s Outlandish Paradise 2. Dice announced on Twitter today that Slamovich will battle a bear — a classic gimmick in wrestling history — at the April 1st show.

You can see the announcement below:

