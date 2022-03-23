Masha Slamovich To Face a Bear at Zicky Dice’s Outlandish Paradise 2

wrestling / News
Masha Slamovich is taking on none other than a bear at Zicky Dice’s Outlandish Paradise 2. Dice announced on Twitter today that Slamovich will battle a bear — a classic gimmick in wrestling history — at the April 1st show.
You can see the announcement below:
🚨 MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 @mashaslamovich vs. 🐻
Zicky Dice’s #TroubleinParadise
Live from @wrestlecon
Dallas, TX
4.1.22
1PM CST
Watch live and free at https://t.co/dcnuJSgMH2 pic.twitter.com/a9AaJ8yrgM
— Outlandish Zicky Dice (@ZickyDice) March 22, 2022
