Master P Appears on AEW Dynamite, Helps The Opps Against Death Riders
Master P showed up on this week’s AEW Dynamite and got in on the action a little bit. Wednesday night’s show saw the hip-hop legend and WCW alumnus appear in the opening segment as he celebrated with The Opps, who are the new AEW World Trios Champions after last week.
It didn’t take long for the Death Riders to show up and the group attacked The Opps. Jon Moxley turned and found himself confronted by Master P, which distracted him long enough for Jon Moxley to get locked into the Coquina Clutch. The Elite then hit the ring but Swerve Strickland and Kenny Omega chased them off.
NEW AEW World Trios Champs, The Opps, were celebrating with Master P, only to be interrupted by the Death Riders!

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & MAX
@SamoaJoe | @TrueWillieHobbs | @K_Shibata2022 | @MasterPMiller | @JonMoxley | @MarinaShafir | @ClaudioCastagnoli | @WheelerYuta
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 24, 2025
https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1915196968399208862
