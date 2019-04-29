Lucha Underground Talent File Legal Action For Releases After Company Issues Cease & Desists to ROH and NWA

– Lucha Underground’s ongoing issues with talent leaving don’t seem to have an end in sight. Per Lucha Central, after El Rey Network and Baba-G Productions settled a class action lawsuit regarding El Hijo del Fantasma, Joey Ryan and Kobra Moon (aka Thunder Rosa) yet more potential legal action seems to be on the horizon. Matanza Cueto, known to ROH and New Japan fans as Jeff Cobb, as well as Famous B and XO Lishu (AEW’s Sonny Kiss) are all allegedly seeking representation to ensure their own releases.

Many assumed after Cobb’s character was killed off at Ultima Lucha that his time with the company had already ended, but those with Lucha Underground are insisting that he is still very much under contract, even trying to block him from working with ROH. Conversely, at the moment it does not appear that Sonny Kiss’ announced AEW debut at Double Or Nothing’s Over The Budget Battle Royal is in jeopardy.

Lucha Central also reported that, while not official yet, Willie Mack is expected to join these three in seeking legal aide to leave the company. There has been much speculation on his future since he dropped the NWA National Championship to Colt Cabana at NWA’s Crocket Cup this past week, and prompty sent out this cryptic tweet in which he claimed to have to pick a side:

If there is a fight between a rat and a cockroach. Whoever wins you're still gonna catch something. Now I've gotta pick a side and it's gonna be rough. — Willie Mack {JRB} (@Willie_Mack) April 27, 2019

The twitter account of SoCal Uncensored also sent out a tweet claiming that AAA’s Dorian Roldan threatened to send out Cease and Desist orders to NWA and ROH over their use of Mack.