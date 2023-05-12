wrestling / News
Match Added To Tonight’s AEW House Rules Show
AEW is holding a House Rules live event in Kentucky on Friday, and a new match has been added to the show. AEW announced that Brian Pillman Jr will face Claudio Castagnoli in a Proving Grounds match with a chance to earn a ROH World Championship match if he wins.
AEW wrote:
TONIGHT when the #AEWHouseRules Tour comes to the Corbin Arena in Corbin, KY @ 7pm ET, @FlyinBrianJr has the chance to earn a future ROH World Championship match when he faces @ClaudioCSRO in an ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match!
Be there LIVE!
http://AEWTIX.com
TONIGHT when the #AEWHouseRules Tour comes to the Corbin Arena in Corbin, KY @ 7pm ET, @FlyinBrianJr has the chance to earn a future ROH World Championship match when he faces @ClaudioCSRO in an ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match!
Be there LIVE! https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/o9xtgB8btY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2023