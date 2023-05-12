Match Added To Tonight’s AEW House Rules Show

AEW is holding a House Rules live event in Kentucky on Friday, and a new match has been added to the show. AEW announced that Brian Pillman Jr will face Claudio Castagnoli in a Proving Grounds match with a chance to earn a ROH World Championship match if he wins.

TONIGHT when the #AEWHouseRules Tour comes to the Corbin Arena in Corbin, KY @ 7pm ET, @FlyinBrianJr has the chance to earn a future ROH World Championship match when he faces @ClaudioCSRO in an ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match!

