Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark

March 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced several matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube:

* Blake Christian vs. Rohit Raju
* Abadon vs. Angelica Risk
* A.Q.A vs. Valentina Rossi
* Anthony Ogogo vs. Ray Jaz
* Gunn Club vs. Brick City Boyz
* JD Drake (w/ Wingmen) vs. Jay Lethal
* Marina Shafir vs. Leila Grey
* Butcher & Blade vs. Capt. Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo
* Varsity Blondes vs. Sotheara Chuun & Tony Vincita
* Nyla Rose vs. Kaci Lennox
* Mercedes Martinez vs. Gemma Jewels
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Fuego Del Sol
* The Acclaimed vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis
* Karam vs. Tony Nese

