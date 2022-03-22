Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark

AEW has announced several matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube:

* Blake Christian vs. Rohit Raju

* Abadon vs. Angelica Risk

* A.Q.A vs. Valentina Rossi

* Anthony Ogogo vs. Ray Jaz

* Gunn Club vs. Brick City Boyz

* JD Drake (w/ Wingmen) vs. Jay Lethal

* Marina Shafir vs. Leila Grey

* Butcher & Blade vs. Capt. Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo

* Varsity Blondes vs. Sotheara Chuun & Tony Vincita

* Nyla Rose vs. Kaci Lennox

* Mercedes Martinez vs. Gemma Jewels

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Fuego Del Sol

* The Acclaimed vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis

* Karam vs. Tony Nese