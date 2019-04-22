Matches Announced For Tonight’s Raw: Seth Rollins’ MITB Opponent to Be Determined

– WWE has announced matches for tonight’s Raw, including a few which will determine Seth Rollins’ opponent at Money in the Bank. The company announced Monday evening that two triple threat matches will take place, with the winner of each match doing battle to determine the challenger for Rollins’ Universal Championship.

The first match will see AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe face off, confirming that Joe will debut for Raw tonight. The second will feature The Miz vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin. The wording of the preview does not make it clear if the match between the Triple Threat winners will take place tonight or at a future time.

Also announced for tonight is a match between Becky Lynch and Alicia Fox, as well as Cesaro vs. Cedric Alexander.