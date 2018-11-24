WWE News: Matches Announced For Upcoming Starrcade Special, John Cena Wraps Up Latest Movie

– WWE has announced that the following matches will stream on the WWE Network tomorrow as part of their one-hour Starrcade special, which is being taped today.

*AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe: Steel Cage Match.

*Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ember Moon & Dana Brooke vs. Nia Jax, Tamina, Alicia Fox & Mickie James.

*A live Elias performance featuring WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

*”Miz TV” featuring Shinsuke Nakamura and Rey Mysterio.

– John Cena announced on Twitter that he has finished filming his latest movie with Jackie Chan. Now he moves onto promoting Bumblebee before his eventual return to WWE.