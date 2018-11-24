wrestling / News
WWE News: Matches Announced For Upcoming Starrcade Special, John Cena Wraps Up Latest Movie
– WWE has announced that the following matches will stream on the WWE Network tomorrow as part of their one-hour Starrcade special, which is being taped today.
*AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe: Steel Cage Match.
*Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ember Moon & Dana Brooke vs. Nia Jax, Tamina, Alicia Fox & Mickie James.
*A live Elias performance featuring WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.
*”Miz TV” featuring Shinsuke Nakamura and Rey Mysterio.
– John Cena announced on Twitter that he has finished filming his latest movie with Jackie Chan. Now he moves onto promoting Bumblebee before his eventual return to WWE.
160 days ago I landed in 🇨🇳 to film w @EyeOfJackieChan today is the final day of that project. An experience I’ll never forget. I’ll have 1 day home then ⏰ to promote @bumblebeemovie until it’s release 12/21 then, I truly return home @WWE @TheGarden 12/26 #HLR #NeverGiveUp ⚡️👊
— John Cena (@JohnCena) November 24, 2018