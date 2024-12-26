wrestling / News
Matches Set For Final Episode of WWE NXT Level Up
December 26, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced the lineup for tomorrow night’s episode of NXT Level Up, which will also be the last episode. The lineup includes:
* Gauntlet Match: Dante Chen vs. TBD
* Layla Diggs, Kendal Grey & Carlee Bright vs. Lainey Reid, Kali Armstrong & Wendy Choo
