Matches Set For Next Week’s MLW Azteca, Fusion Returning Next Month

January 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW

– MLW has announced a couple of matches for next week’s finale of MLW Azteca. The company announced

* Alex Kane, Extreme Tiger, & Pegano Jr. vs. Extreme Tiger & Hijo del Vikingo
* EJ Nduka vs. TBA
* Part Two of Jacob Fatu All-Access

The company also announced that MLW Fusion will return on February 10th.

