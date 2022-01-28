wrestling / News
Matches Set For Next Week’s MLW Azteca, Fusion Returning Next Month
January 27, 2022 | Posted by
– MLW has announced a couple of matches for next week’s finale of MLW Azteca. The company announced
* Alex Kane, Extreme Tiger, & Pegano Jr. vs. Extreme Tiger & Hijo del Vikingo
* EJ Nduka vs. TBA
* Part Two of Jacob Fatu All-Access
The company also announced that MLW Fusion will return on February 10th.
